5 individuals, institutions nominated for Nat’l Environment Award-2022

The government nominated three individuals and two institutions for the National Environment Award- 2022 for their outstanding contributions to environmental conservation and pollution control, environmental education and environmental research and technological innovation in the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Committee on Nomination of the National Environment Award-2022 held in the conference room of the environment ministry in Dhaka with Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin in the chair.

Jibananda Roy, Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of Batiaghata Upazila, Khulna, and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dhamrai, Dhaka, have been nominated in the environmental conservation and pollution control category at the individual level and institutional level respectively.

Prof Dr Abu Saleh Mohammad Wadudur Rahman (Dr Tuhin Wadud), Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Rangpur Begum Rokeya University, has been nominated in environmental education and publicity category at the individual level, while Bangladesh Environment and Development Society (BEDS), Khulna, at institutional level.

Dr SM Mofizul Islam, Senior Scientific Officer and Head of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, Satkhira, has been nominated for the award at the individual level in the environmental research and technology innovation category.

Each person and institution nominated for the award will be given money equivalent to two tola gold with 22 carat, a crest, a certificate and in addition, a cheque for Taka 50 at a ceremony to be organised on the occasion of the World Environment Day.

Deputy Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter, Additional Secretary (Environment) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Director General of the Department of Environment (DoE) Dr Abdul Hamid, Dean of the Faculty of Science of Dhaka University Prof Dr Md Abdus Samad and Dean of Faculty of Biology of Dhaka University Prof Dr AKM Mahbub Hasan were, among others, present at the meeting as committee members.