Prothom Alo journalist Shams denied bail, sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams to jail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act after rejecting his bail petition.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka Md Tofazzal Hossain turned down the bail petition.

Earlier, Ramna Model Police Station Inspector Abu Ansar, also investigating officer of the case, requested the court for sending him to jail when Shams was produced before the court.

Proshanto Kumar Karmakar, lawyer of Shamsuzzaman, appeared for the bail plea.

On March 29, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) men in plainclothes picked up Shams from his residence in Ambagan area, adjacent to Jahangirnagar University, around 4:30 am.

The same day, a Jubo League leader filed a case under the Digital Security Act against Shams, accusing him of publishing a “false and fabricated report” in the daily Prothom Alo.