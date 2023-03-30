Metro rail to operate from 8am-2pm from April 5

The metro rail service will be operated from 8am to 2pm from April 5. The metro rail services are currently available from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), informed this at a press conference at DMTCL office on Thursday.

The two new metro rail stations -Uttara South and Shewrapara–will be open to public from Friday, he added.

At first, metro trains were operated between Uttara and Agargaon without any stoppages. The authorities opened five other stations gradually.

Performance test on viaduct from Agargaon to Motijheel will start from July.