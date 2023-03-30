Neymar loses €1 million while playing online casino, reacts hilariously

Neymar lost €1 million while playing online casino on Tuesday night. The Brazilian was live when he lost money in a two-hour session and reacted hilariously.

The PSG star has been ruled out for the season with an ankle injury and has been spending time online to keep himself occupied. He has been spotted at McDonald’s, playing in poker competitions, and more this season, even before he got injured.

On Tuesday night, Neymar lost €1 million while gambling in an online casino. The PSG star was not upset at the loss and instead reacted hilariously and mimicked the sad flute.