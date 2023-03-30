All advance tickets for Eid to be sold online

All advance tickets for the journey over the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr will be sold online in order to avoid overcrowding at rail stations for tickets, and to facilitate passengers to book tickets from home in a hassle-free way.

Passengers will be able to purchase the tickets from April 17 to 30, said a press release of the Ministry of Railways.

Passengers will be able to purchase train tickets by using a mobile app named “Rail Sheba” alongside SMS through verification of the National Identity Card, passport and birth certificate.

It has been decided to sell the cent percent advance and return tickets of Eid-ul-Fitr online, the release added.