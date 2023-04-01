Bangladesh seeks urgent action for protection of climate migrants

The recently adopted UN General Assembly Resolution, requesting for an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on obligations of states in respect to climate change, recognizes the link between climate change and displacement of affected persons.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said this while speaking at a panel discussion organized by IOM during its 2023 International Dialogue on Migration held at the United Nations Headquarters, reports UNB.

Referring to the extreme vulnerability of Bangladesh to climate change, Foreign Secretary Momen shared the various initiatives undertaken by the government of Bangladesh in addressing the impact of climate change including the 8th Five Year Plan incorporating action point to address the environment, climate change adaptation and mitigation; establishment of a Climate Change Trust Fund; and launching of ‘Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan’.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also undertaken the biggest housing project for climate migrants in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, the “Khurushkul Special Ashrayan Project”, he further added.

Expressing concern over the inadequate action of the international community on the protection of persons displaced by climate change and associated disaster, he urged to scale up global actions including climate financing.

In this context, he called upon development partners to extend financial support for implementing the recently launched Bangladesh National Adaptation Plan 2023-2050.

Earlier, the foreign secretary held a bilateral meeting with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Department of Peace Operations at the United Nations Headquarters. During the meeting Lacroix thanked the Government of Bangladesh for serving the UN peacekeeping operations as the top troops and police contributing country with dignity, sincerity and high professionalism.

Foreign Secretary Momen requested the USG to appoint more officers from Bangladesh in the Department of Peace Operations.

In return, the USG assured to work more closely with Bangladesh in this regard.

Permanent Representative Muhammad Abdul Muhith accompanied Foreign Secretary Momen in the meeting.