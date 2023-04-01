Journalist Shamsuzzaman sent back to Dhaka Jail from Kashimpur

Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams was sent back to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj from Kashimpur Central Jail-1 in Gazipur on Saturday morning.

He was sent to the Dhaka Central Jail around 10:15am in a prison van, said Shahjahan Ahmed, senior jail super of Kashimpur Central Jail-1.

Earlier on Friday, the journalist was shifted to Kashimpur Jail with several other accused.

“He has been kept at Kashimpur Jail at night.And, later, he was again sent back to the Dhaka Jail this morning as per top officials’ directives,” Shahjahan Ahmed added.

A Dhaka court sent Shamsuzzaman, Savar correspondent of vernacular daily Prothom Alo, to jail on Thursday (March 30) after rejecting his bail prayer in a case filed with Ramna Police Station under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

On March 29, plainclothesmen claiming to be members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) picked up Shamsuzzaman from his residence at Ambagan area adjacent to Jahangirnagar University in Savar.

Advocate Abdul Malek alias Mashiur Malek on Wednesday night filed the case accusing Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, its staff reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed assistant cameraman, and unnamed others under Sections 25, 31 and 35 of the DSA.

According to the case, there is an allegation of using print, online, and electronic media to tarnish the image and reputation of the state.

The FIR mentioned that the accused spread falsehood on purpose to deteriorate the law and order situation of the country.