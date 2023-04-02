5 skincare mistakes to avoid in summer

formed when we don’t take care of the skin properly during the hot months.

Dermatologists have often talked about applying sunscreen as one of the most important habits to have in summer to avoid a host of skin issues, even in the long run. In order to have healthy skin, free from tanning, sunburns and allergies, don’t make the mistakes mentioned below.

Five skincare mistakes you should avoid in summer:

Not reapplying sunscreen

Over the years, experts have advocated the use of broadspectrum sunscreens to help people seek protection from harmful UV rays of the sun causing sunburns, sun spots and ageing. Excessive sun tanning and spots could be potential markers for skin cancer as well.

Wearing a broadspectrum sunscreen that protects from both UVA and UVB rays of the sun along with an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of 3-4 stars should be prioritised. Dermatologists advise reapplying your sunscreen after every 2-3 hours to get ample protection.

Not moisturising

It is a myth when people say that moisturising or using a cream should be avoided in summer. Even if you have oily skin or acne-prone skin, moisturiser is important as it locks in water content in the skin, keeping it soft and supple.

A lot of oiliness could also be due to the lack of moisture in the skin. It is ideal to properly cleanse the skin and then use a hydrating moisturiser that contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Wearing heavy makeup

If you’re heading out in the sun, wearing heavy makeup isn’t the best way to keep the skin protected. Heavy makeup like using multiple layers of foundation, concealer and contours could result in congestion of pores. Instead, many experts recommend using tinted sunscreen to protect your face from harmful radiation.

Not exfoliating

Exfoliation is a process that the skin undergoes wherein dead skin cells are shed off and new cells are made. The removal of dead skin cells is important as accumulation of them could lead to clogged pores. Seek professional advice before starting any exfoliating ingredient like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, mandelic acid or even benzoyl peroxide.

Not hydrating yourself

Hydration is an important aspect of keeping the skin healthy in summer. Besides topical treatments, eating seasonal fruits and drinking 2-3 litres of water every day can keep you hydrated and healthy. Having a diet high in water content can keep heat strokes at bay.

The union health ministry released a heatwave advisory recently urging people to stop having dehydrating drinks like coffee, tea and carbonated soft drinks, and instead opt for lemon water and fluids rich in electrolytes like coconut water.