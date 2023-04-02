Prothom Alo editor seeks anticipatory bail in HC

Prothom Alo editor and publisher Matiur Rahman on Sunday sought anticipatory bail from the High Court in a case filed against him with Ramna Police Station under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

The bail petition was filed this morning, said Adv Proshanto Kumar Karmakar, a counsel for Matiur Rahman.

On March 29, an FIR was filed by lawyer Abdul Malek (Mashiur Malek), accusing Matiur Rahman, Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed “assistant cameraman”, and unnamed others of “using print, online, and electronic media to tarnish the image and reputation of the state.”

In the FIR, the lawyer also mentioned that the accused were “purposefully spreading misinformation to deteriorate the law and order situation of the country.”

The case was filed under sections 25, 31 and 35 of the DSA.

Among the accused, Shamsuzzaman Shams is now in jail.