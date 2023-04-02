Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 115 per person

This year’s minimum Fitra has been fixed at Tk 115 per person and maximum at Tk 2,640.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Fitra Fixing Committee in the conference room of the Islamic Foundation on Sunday.

The meeting was presided over by president of National Fitra fixing Committee and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafez Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin.

The Fitra has been fixed in accordance with the market prices of wheat, flour, barley, raisins, dates and cheese collected from all parts of the country.

Muslims can pay Sadaqatul Fitra by any one of the above products or its market value according to their ability.

Mentionable, Fitra, a compulsory charity, have to give to the needy before the jamaat (congregation) of Eid-ul-Fitr.