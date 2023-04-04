CAG submits audit reports to PM Sheikh Hasina

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury on Tuesday handed over the audit reports to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Muslim Chowdhury met the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban in the morning, reports UNB.

He presented a total of 47 audit reports for appraisal of her before submitting it to the President for presentation to the Bangladesh Parliament, Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said.

The reports included two financial audit reports, one performance audit report, 43 compliance audit reports and an audited appropriation account report.