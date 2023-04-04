Two-down Bangladesh trail Ireland by 180 runs at stumps

Bangladesh lost two wickets as they posted 34 runs against Ireland on Day 1 of the one-off Test on Tuesday.

The hosts trail the guests by 180 runs. Earlier, Taijul Islam’s five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh restrict Ireland at 214.

For Ireland, Harry Tector top-scored with 50 runs. Ireland won the toss and opted to bat first. Bangladesh struck early, bagging three wickets before Harry Tector and Curtis Campher brought some stability with their runs with the former scoring a half-century before the hosts struck back.