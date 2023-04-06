BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women’s football team

In recognition of their stunning triumph at the SAFF football championship more than six months ago, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has awarded the women’s football team over Tk50 lakh.

The BCB announced the award following Bangladesh’s victory in September last year.

BCB Cricket Operations Committee chair, “We issued bank cheques to them in September and wanted to hand them to the team in person as soon as possible. But we could not do it as our schedule did not match up with that of the players’. As the cheques expired by this time, we had to reissue them.”

All the players who played in the SAFF final received Tk200,000. Six of the other 12 players received Tk150,000 each, and the remaining six Tk100,000 each.

Captain Sabina Khatun, Krishna Rani Sarkar, and Rupna Chakma got an extra Tk200,000 each.

Also, the officials of the women’s team received Tk100,000 each from the BCB.