Rabindra Sangeet singer Papia Sarwar admitted to hospital in Delhi

Prominent Rabindra Sangeet singer Papia Sarwar, suffering from various illness, is under treatment in a hospital in New Delhi.

“I have been suffering from illness for a long. So, came to Delhi 10-15 days ago. I am being cured gradually in the hospital. Please pray for me,” she said.

Directed by Durbadal Chatterjee, Papia’s last album ‘Akash Pane Haat Baralam’ was released in 2013.

She had been lending her voice in television and radio since 1967. At the beginning of her career, the singer used to sing Nazrul Sangeet and modern song.

She shifted to Rabindra Sangeet in 1972. Papia’s first audio album was released in 1982. The album’s title was named after her.

Papia Sarwar was accorded Rabindra Award by Bangla Academy in 2013, The singer, on the other hand, achieved Bangla Academy Fellowship while she was given Ekushey Padak’ in 2021.