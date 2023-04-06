Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman

Traders can open makeshift shops in Bangabazar before Eid-ul-Fitr, said Prime Minister’s Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP on Thursday.

“The place will be cleaned within 3-4 days. And the victim traders will be provided financial assistance by this time according to the list. He assured that temporary arrangements will be made for the traders before Eid to run their business.”

Salman F Rahman came up with information this morning after visiting fire-hit Bangabazar market and met with the victim traders.

He said, “We are working to rehabilitate and compensate the traders. It can not be recovered fully, but a little bit can recover.”

“Some people already have called me to help financially to the victim traders. For this, traders have been advised to open joint bank accounts, bKash, Nagad and ROCKET. After opening the accounts, it will be informed publicly,” Salman F Rahman added.