Two killed in police pickup-truck collision in Sylhet

Two motorcyclists lost their lives in a collision between a police pickup and a speeding truck in Sylhet. Another passenger and a police pickup driver were injured in the accident.

The incident took place on Wednesday (April 05) around 10 pm at Mitrimhal area under Goainghat police station on the Sylhet-Kompaniganj road.

The deceased are motorcycle rider Pulak Roy (30), son of Gopal Roy of Shibbari area of ​​Dakshin Surma upazila of Sylhet, and microbus worker leader Faisal Ahmad (30), son of Farooq Mia of Shahparan BIDC area on the outskirts of the city. Among the dead, Pulak Roy was admitted to the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital and Faisal Ahmad was admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

Besides, the other injured motorcycle rider Vikram Kar Mondal (32) son of Vipul Chandra Mondal of Chalibandar Samata 7/50 house, Nagar.

Sylhet district police inspector (assistant media officer) Shyamal Vanik said that around 10 pm, a police pickup van patrolling the Sylhet-Bholaganj road collided head-on with a recklessly speeding truck without a number towards Companyganj. Meanwhile, the motorcycle hit the back of the truck. Three passengers were knocked down and Pulak Roy who was in the driver’s seat died on the spot. The other two passengers were rescued and immediately taken to the hospital. On receiving information, a team of police led by ASP Sheikh Muhammad Salim went to the spot and rescued the victims. Later they were sent to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. However, the reckless truck driver escaped after the incident.

Meanwhile, after hearing about the death of labor leader Faisal, at least 300 transport workers gathered at Osmani Medical College Hospital. A large number of forces of SMP Kotwali and DB Police were deployed in the hospital premises as the situation escalated. The doctor on duty confirmed the death of labor leader Faisal at around 3 pm amid strict police precautions.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station of SMP present at Osmani Medical College Hospital around 3 pm. Ali Mahmud said two motorcyclists died in a collision between a police pickup and a truck. The police were deployed to prevent chaos in the hospital premises.