Tripartite partnership to address malnutrition of children

Popular children media brand ‘Goofi’ and parenting platform ‘Togumgu’ will work with ‘Shokti’ brand of Grameen Danone to promote nutritious, healthy eating habits among children and parents, said a press release on Wednesday.

The popular kids’ character ‘Goofi’ the Muppet will visit schools to raise awareness and teach children about nutrition, healthy eating, helping each other, and being empathetic.

Regarding the partnership, ToguMogu’s CEO Dr Nazmul Arefin said the country’s first and only parenting app will leverage its technology and platform to reach hundreds of thousands of parents and educate them on child nutrition, physical and mental growth.

Grameen Danone Foods managing director Dipesh Nag made an urgency to build next generation healthy and empathetic to make them future ready.

Grameen Danone sales and marketing director Surayya Siddiqua, corporate affairs head Abdul Kader, finance head Nafiz Ahmad Jilani, Light of Hope CEO Waliullah Bhuiyan, director Mukul Alam and Togumgur director Jillul Karim were also present.