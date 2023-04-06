‘Not EVM or ballot, major challenge is participation of all political parties in election’

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said Electronic voting machine (EVM) or ballot paper is not a major challenge to the election, the main challenge is participation of all political parties in the next national election.

“100 per cent free and fair elections will not be possible in EVM or ballot papers. But if the election was conducted using EVM, it is safe. The EVM or ballot paper is not a major challenge, the biggest challenge at the moment is to overcome the political crisis.”

The CEC said this at a press conference at the Election bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon on Thursday.

“It will be up to the Commission to ensure that all parties participate in the election. If all the parties participate in the election, it will be acceptable to people,” Habibul Awal added.