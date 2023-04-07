Bangabazar fire completely doused after 75 hours, says fire service

The massive fire at Bangabazar Market was finally doused on Friday morning, more than 75 hours after it broke out early Tuesday.

The fire was doused around 9:30am, according to the media cell of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The fire originated around 6:10am Tuesday at Adarsha Market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex, burning several thousand shops to ashes.

Forty-eight firefighting units of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) units worked at the site and brought the blaze under control at around 12:36pm, after more than six hours of frantic effort.