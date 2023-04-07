Bangladesh won one-off test against Ireland by 7 wickets

Bangladesh won its one-off cricket test against Ireland by seven-wicket just after lunch on the fourth day at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

Bangladesh scored 369 and 138-3 while Ireland was 214 and 292 in its innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim who scored 126 in the first innings, completed the match for Bangladesh with 51 not out, joined by Mominul Haque’s unbeaten 20.

In morning session, Bangladesh batter Liton Das gave Bangladesh a fluent start before he was bowled by pacer Mark Adair for 23. Offspinner Andy McBrine then had Najmul Hossain caught by skipper Andrew Balbirnie for 4, with Bangladesh at 43-2.

Tamim Iqbal scored 31 runs before his dismissal.

Earlier, Ireland started the third day with 286 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. The visitors managed to add only six runs to their overnight total on the fourth morning of the Test. Starting the day with two wickets in hand, they lost both wickets to right-arm pacer Ebadot Hossain.

Ireland lost four wickets for 13 runs in their second innings, but Lorcan Tucker’s 108 and Andy McBrine’s 72 powered them to 292.