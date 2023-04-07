Shahabuddin to take oath as president April 24

President-elect Md Shahabuddin will take his oath of office on April 24.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will conduct the oath-taking ceremony around 11am at the Bangabhaban’s Darbar Hall, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin confirmed the news.

Md Shahabuddin, a retired judge and former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, was declared president-elect of Bangladesh on February 13. He was the lone candidate of ruling Awami League.

He also served as the chairman of a labour court and a lawyer of the Supreme Court after his retirement.

Incumbent President Abdul Hamid’s tenure will expire on April 24 and he cannot become president again as he was elected for two terms.

According to Article 123 of the constitution, the presidential election must be held 60 to 90 days before the expiry of each five-year term.