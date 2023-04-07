Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins

Bangladesh Railway has started selling advance train tickets today to ensure hassle-free journey for Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers

Holidaymakers will be able to purchase their tickets online and through mobile apps.

According to the state-run organisation’s Eid-centric work plan, online ticket sale will begin today while the sale of advance return tickets will start from April 15.

Passengers can buy tickets ten days in advance. Tickets for April 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 will be sold out on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 respectively while advance return tickets for April 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 will be given on April 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 respectively.

The operation of inter-country Mitali Express will remain closed from April 18 to 27 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr as inter-country Maitri Express will remain shut from April 20 to 27. Inter-country Bandhan Express, however, will run as usual.

On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, some mail express trains will be run under special management, but no inter-city trains will be operated on the day.