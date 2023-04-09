5 Reasons why you should incorporate peptides in your skincare

Over the past few years, skincare and the patterns related to it have changed significantly. Every two months, we notice a particular ingredient or product trending strongly in the market, but it’s important to know what would be best for your complexion and avoid following trends without doing your research. Among these popular ingredients is peptide.

Peptides are amino acids that can pass through the skin’s protective layer and assist your body in producing collagen on its own, internally. Malini Adapureddy lists five ways that peptides can improve your complexion in order to help you learn more about this miraculous ingredient.

Anti-aging properties

When peptides are applied directly to the skin, they can pass through the outer layer and penetrate deeper, where collagen is formed, and further stimulate the formation of collagen. Peptides are thus a promising ingredient in skincare products for their ability to stimulate collagen production, improve skin elasticity, and lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. However, it’s important to note that the effectiveness of peptides in skincare products may vary depending on the specific peptide used and the product formulation. Deconstruct’s Retinol & Peptide Serum may be the best choice as this power combination of Retinol and Peptides (Proteasyl) works effectively on minimising the signs of ageing and also nourishes and moisturises skin to fight fine lines and wrinkles.

Improved skin barrier

The body’s first line of defence against bacteria, UV radiation, pollution, and other particles, is the skin barrier. Over-exfoliation, exposure to cigarette smoke and other pollutants, and even poor sleep, can harm the skin barrier. Peptides can help improve this barrier function by stimulating the production of new skin cells, increasing the production of collagen and elastin, and promoting the retention of moisture in the skin.

Reduced inflammation

Inflammation is a natural response of the body to injury or infection, but chronic inflammation can lead to tissue damage and accelerate the ageing process. Peptides can help reduce inflammation in the skin by modulating the activity of certain molecules involved in inflammatory response, leading to a healthier, more youthful appearance.

Helps achieve even skin tone

Uneven skin tone, also known as hyperpigmentation, can be caused by various factors, such as sun exposure, hormonal changes, and ageing. Peptides can help achieve even skin tone by regulating the production of melanin, the pigment that gives colour to the skin. By preventing the skin from various harmful external factors, peptides can also reduce the formation of dark spots and other signs of skin damage.

Improves skin hydration

Peptides can help with skin hydration by promoting the production of hyaluronic acid, a natural substance that plays a crucial role in maintaining the skin’s moisture levels. Peptides have enzymes that can help to maintain the levels of hyaluronic acid in the skin, leading to increased hydration and improved skin texture, keeping the skin hydrated and plump.

