Motorcycles to ply on highways, not on Padma Bridge

Motorcycle will be allowed to ply on the highways, but not on Padma Bridge, during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader stated it to reporters after a meeting ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr at BRTA headquarters in the capital on Sunday.

Earlier, the authorities banned motorcycle movement on the highways before Eid-ul-Azha to avert accidents.

Quader also asked all concerned, including public and private agencies, to work sincerely to make the people’s Eid journey smooth.

“You should perform your responsibilities properly so that people can reach their homes safely. This is my earnest request to you,” he told a meeting held at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) head office at Banani earlier.

The meeting was organised to ensure safe and smooth travels of passengers on roads and highways ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

Observing that bringing discipline in roads and transport sector is one of the major challenges, Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said they have plans to upgrade roads and highways into six lanes or eight lanes at many other places.

“Once discipline is ensured, traffic congestion and road accidents will decline. Now if you think that your responsibility is over after holding conventional meetings and delivering speech

then discipline cannot be restored,” he said.

Highlighting the experience of traffic congestion in Nabinagar and Chandra, the road transport and bridges minister said a whole night was needed to pass the road there in the past but the situation has changed now.

“There are unfit vehicles on roads. Drivers fall asleep while driving. This is how time is wasted,” he added.

Asking the VIPs to abide by laws, Quader instructed traffic department of police to bring motorcyclists under the law.

“Many of our VIPs travel on the wrong side of roads during Eid. If they see a little traffic congestion, they go to wrong sides. If the VIPs do not follow traffic rules, what is the fault of the ordinary people?” he questioned.

The minister said the filling stations will remain open 24 hours for five days before and seven days after Eid.

AL Presidium Member and Road Transport Workers Federation President Shajahan Khan, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Road Transport Owners Association Secretary General Enayet Ullah and Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity General Secretary Mozammel Haque Chowdhury were, among others, present at the meeting.