Journalist Shamsuzzaman gets bail in another DSA case

A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday (April 9) granted bail to Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with Tejgaon Police Station.

Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi of the court passed the order when Shamsuzzaman surrendered before the court and sought a bail in the case.

Advocates Ehsanul Huque Samaji and Prashanto Karmakar stood for the petitioner.

On March 29, members of Criminal Investigation Department in plainclothes picked up Shams from his residence in Ambagan area, adjacent to Jahangirnagar University, at about 4:30 am.

On the same day, a Jubo League leader filed a case under the Digital Security Act against Shams, accusing him of publishing a ‘false and fabricated report’ on the Prothom Alo website.

On March 29, layer Abdul Malek (Mashiur Malek), filed another case with Ramna police station accusing Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed ‘assistant cameraman’, and unnamed others of ‘using print, online, and electronic media to tarnish the image and reputation of the state.’

In the FIR, the lawyer also mentioned that the accused were ‘purposefully spreading misinformation to deteriorate the law and order situation of the country.’

The High Court on April 2 granted six weeks anticipatory bail to Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

On April 3, a Dhaka court granted bail to Shams in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with Ramna police station. He was later freed on bail.