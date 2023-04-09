Man held with 42-kg hemp in Habiganj

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler with 42kgs of hemp from Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj district on Saturday night.

The arrested was Rupon Ali, 23, hailed from Bishwanath upazila in Sylhet district.

Media Officer of the RAB-9 Senior Assistant Police Super Afsan-Al-Alam in briefing informed that based on secrete information, a team of the elite force raided the Dak Bungalow area on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway on Saturday night and arrested Rupon with the huge quantity of hemp.

The arrestee was handed over to police after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act, he added