Lawyers are important part of judiciary: Chief Justice

If judges are the right hand in the judiciary, lawyers are the left hand, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique has said.

If one hand becomes disabled, then the work will not proceed as desired, he said at a function organised by Faridpur Bar Association on Sunday morning.

Chaired by Ohiduzzaman, president of Faridpur district bar association, the meeting was conducted by Zahid Bapari, general secretary of the association.

The chief justice said to the lawyers that you have to think that you are part of the court. It is not possible to keep the court functioning properly without your help, he added.

“Independence has taken our country a long way. We are no longer in the same place as before. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is an optimistic person, and I’m also optimistic. Slowly but surely, we will move our country forward,” he hoped.

Earlier, the Chief Justice unveiled the foundation stone for a rest house named ‘Naykunj’ for the people who come for service at the court premises in Faridpur.

He also planted a tree on the court premises.