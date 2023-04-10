Bangabazar fire: Cumilla MP Bahauddin, others donate Tk 26 lakh to traders

AKM Bahauddin Bahar, lawmaker of Cumilla-6 constituency, Cumilla Shop Owners Association, Cumilla City Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat Panel Mayor Manzoor Quader Moni, donated Tk 26 lakh to the traders of Bangabazar which was burnt to ashes in a massive fire last week.

The Awami League leader handed over a check for Tk 26 lakh to Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association of Bangbazar around 11 am on Sunday.

Of this money, Bahauddin donated Tk 10 lakh.

Bahauddin said “I wanted to donate Tk 10 lakh. At my request, the Cumilla Shop Owners Association, the City Mayor, and the Panel Mayor also donated money.”

He said they donated the money to help the affected businessmen to bounce back from the crisis.

“If we all work together, if we help them unitedly, they will be able to reach the previous position again,” he hoped.