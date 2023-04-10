Dr Zafrullah on life support

Ganashasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has been kept on life support.

He was taken to life support on Monday noon, said Ganashasthaya Kendra press adviser Jahangir Alam Mintu.

He is currently under the treatment of Professor Brigadier General (Retd) Dr Mamun Mustafi, head of the Nephrology Department of Ganashasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College.

He said, “The condition of Zafrullah Chowdhury was deteriorated around 10:30am. Later, he was kept on the life support at the ICU of the hospital.”

A medical board was formed on Sunday.

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was admitted to the Dhanmondi Nagar Hospital in the capital after falling seriously ill on Friday (April 7).He has been suffering from kidney complications for a long time. In the last few days, he has been suffering from old age complication.

He is a well-known Bangladeshi physician and public health activist. He received his medical degree from Dhaka Medical College in 1966 and later received a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.