Under-5 mortality rate marks sharp fall in Bangladesh: Report

Under-5 mortality rate in Bangladesh saw a sharp decline in the past 5 years, according to a new report by the National Institute of Population Research and Training (NIPORT).

The number came down from 43 per thousand in 2017 to 31 per thousand in 2022, the report shows.

The preliminary result of the report titled “Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey- 2022” was published during a seminar in the capital on Tuesday.

Health Education Division Secretary Azizur Rahman was present as the chief guest.

According to the survey results, Bangladesh has made significant progress in maternal health and child health compared to previous years.

The rate of stunted growth among children under the age of 5 decreased from 31% to 24%.

The remarkable success in bringing down the mortality rate among children under the age of 5 can be attributed to the multiple government initiatives to address the gaps in newborn care.

In November 2017, the government launched the National Newborn Campaign to promote affordable interventions at community and household level for essential care for all newborns.

In early September 2018, the government launched the National Newborn Health Programme that brings focus on the critical interventions to be scaled up in all 64 districts of the country.

The BDHS survey also sheds light on the state of maternity healthcare in Bangladesh. According to the preliminary results, a minimum of 88% of women have at least once received pregnancy or Antenatal care (ANC) from a trained health professional, which accounted for 82% in 2017.

Access to healthcare for women from impoverished families has expanded more than ever before.

The level of childbirth in adolescence has decreased compared to previous years.

According to the survey, the number decreased from 28 percent in 2017 to 23 percent last year.

Among women aged 20 to 24, the level of early marriage before the age of 18 was 65 percent in 2011.

The number dropped to 59 percent in 2017 and dropped to 50 percent in 2022, the survey shows.

The BDHS 2022 also indicates improvement in the socio-economic condition of the people in Bangladesh.

According to its preliminary result, 99% of households now have access to electricity. Meanwhile, 98 percent of the households have at least one mobile phone while 60 percent of the houses have improved sanitation compared to 43% in 2017.

Director General of Family Planning Sahan Ara Banu, USAID/Bangladesh Director Carrie Rasmussen was present as the special guests at the seminar. Director General of National Institute of Population Research and Training (NIPORT) Md Shafiqul Islam presided over the seminar.