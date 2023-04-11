3,845 traders affected by Bangabazar fire

A total of 3,845 traders have been affected by the devastating fire at Bangabazar Market in the capital, said inquiry committee of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

DSCC spokesman Abu Naser said the president of the inquiry committee and Zonal Executive Officer of Zone-1 Merina Nazneen submitted the final report to the DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh at 5:00pm on Tuesday (April 11).

At that time, DSCC Cheif Executive Officer Md Mizanur Rahman, inquiry committee members Chief Revenue Officer Ariful Huq, Chief Social Welfare and Slum Development Officer Akand Mohammad Faisal Uddin, Ramna Revenue Circle’s assistant commissioner (Land) Muhammad Mamunul Huq and Councillor of the Researved Seat-5 Roksana Islam Chameli were present.

On Tuesday last, some 5,000 shops were gutted by the devastating fire at Bangabazar. Traders later claimed that they had incurred losses amounting to Tk 1,000 crore. Owned by the DSCC, four units of Bangabazar main market–Bangabazar Complex, Gulistan Unit, Mohanagar Unit and Adarsha Unit — were completely gutted by the fire. The seven-storeyed Annexe Tower on the northwestern side of Bangabazar, and nearby Mohanagar Complex were also burnt in the fire. Two more markets on the far side of the road on the western side were also affected by the fire.

The DSCC formed an eight-member committee on Tuesday to investigating the fire incident, preparing a list of affected traders and determining the losses incurred by the traders. The committee prepared the report talking with eight guards who were employed for the security of the markets, an electrician, traders, business leaders and eyewitnesses.