President-elect Md Sahbuddin to take oath on April 24

President-elect Md Sahbuddin is scheduled to take oath as the country’s 22nd President at 11am on April 24.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain today apprised Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury of the date and time of the swearing ceremony.

The cabinet secretary met the Speaker at her JS office today to apprise her of the matter, said a press release.

JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury will administer the oath.

Top officials of the JS secretariat were present.