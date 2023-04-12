41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls

A total of 41 mayoral aspirants from ruling Awami League have collected nomination papers for elections to city five corporations -Gazipur, Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi and Sylhet, reports UNB.

More aspirants have collected nomination papers for five municipalities and six upazila parishads.

The ruling party Awami League started distributing nomination forms from April 9 for the party’s nomination and continued till 12 April.

The aspirants collected and submitted the forms to the AL president Sheikh Hasina’s political office in Dhanmondi from 11am to 4 pm on April 9- April 12.

The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule of the elections to five city corporations -Gazipur, Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi and Sylhet. The commission also declared schedules for Tarakanda Upazila Parishad in Mymensingh and Cox’s Bazar municipality, Araihazar municipality in Narayanganj, Talora in Bogura, Basail in Tangail and Gopaldi in Narayanganj

The election to Gazipur city corporation will be held on May 25, while in Khulna and Barishal on June 12 and in Rashahi and Sylhet on June 21.

Seventeen candidates collected nomination papers for Gazipur City Corporation, four for Khulna, seven for Barishal, 10 for Sylhet and three for Rajshahi.

Twenty two nomination forms were distributed for municipalities (Pourasavas) – Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Araihazar of Narayanganj, Gopaldi and Talora of Bogura while no one collected form for Basail municipally of Tangail so far.

Besides, 38 nomination forms for the chairman posts of Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh district, Jagannathpur upazila and Sandwip upazila were also distributed.