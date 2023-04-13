IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by three runs in their Indian Premier League match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against RR. Royals have posted a total of 175 runs on the board. After beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals have registered their third straight victory of the new IPL season. RR batters are in fine form, especially Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and captain Sanju Samson. Rajasthan have posted 190-plus totals in all three games this season. .

Jos Buttler top scored with 52 runs as Rajasthan Royals trudged to 175/8 against the Chennai Super Kings. Chennai bowlers were on point throughout the night with Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh all snap[ping up 2 wickets each.

Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss in his 200th game as CSK captain and opted to bowl first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals. For CSK, Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Pretorius make way for Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana. Pace spearhead Trent Boult misses out due to a niggle for the Royals.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.