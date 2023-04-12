Nail trends to catch your eye this season

Nails have become a crucial part of beauty and fashion. This season calls for blossoms and pop floral colours.

“This year, neon and glittery hues have replaced traditional neutral shades. The neons aren’t going anywhere, becoming a part of every beauty enthusiast. From bright neon short nails to major embellishments, 2023 manicure styles have something in store for everyone,” says Utkarsha Chaudhary, Beauty, and Training expert, at Boddess Beauty.

Here are some inspirations from Boddess’ manicure mood board that are growing in popularity and have caught our eye on the runways of spring/summer.

Floral Blossoms Nail Designs: Talk about summers and florals becoming a mandate. Who says short nails have to be boring? Everyone has fallen in love with the charming, vintage-inspired floral art patterns on short nails. This floral pattern is eccentric and attractive. We love how these designs give a simplistic yet vibrant approach to your regular nails. It is proof that one can opt for dainty nail art on their natural nails without the hassle of nail extensions.

Pop Micro French Tips: A simple French manicure never fades away, so why not choose an enhanced version with a little twist? This adds an elegant ultra-thin pop colour across the tip of your nails on any size or shape of your nails.

3D Embellishments Nail Art: If you are someone who wants to stand out in the crowd then throw a party to your nails and opt for larger-than-life 3D details. These artistic nail designs add extra drama and are seriously eye-catching. One can play around with different embellishments like gemstones or beads added to your elongated nail with the 3D effect. The patterns are cool, trendy, and creative. ‘It’s the futuristic trend’ says the celebrity nail artists. The bigger, the better it gets.

Glazed Donut Nails: Glazed and dewy nail look is having a moment currently inspired by Hailey Bieber’s ultra-trend shiny manicure. The glazed donut nails are still the talk of the town from last year and continue to hold onto this season as well. This nail pattern is all over the place striking the right code between minimalism and adding the x-factor to your nails. It’s no surprise that not just celebs but beauty enthusiasts like us are drawn towards this pattern as it exudes class and subtly. Try a milky shade topped with chrome for a glazed effect.

Nail jewellery and Metallic: Nail-piercing is getting huge this season. It’s the blingy trend grabbing a lot of attention this season. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend so why not elevate a similar look to your nails as well? This includes charms, gems, or nail piercing added to manicured nails giving dynamics to your nails.

These nail trends are surely grabbing eyeballs, have been the talk of the season, and will only get bigger by the year. If you are one of those trendy nail enthusiasts, then you should give it a try. From subtle to elevated nail accessories, this would be your go-to trendsetter.