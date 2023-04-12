Shahriar Alam meets Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam and Chief Minister of Tripura Prof Manik Saha have agreed to promote close collaboration for augmenting the trade relations between Bangladesh and North East India particularly Tripura and people-to-people contact.

They also expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relation that exists between the two countries.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, who visited Tripura, had a meeting with Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. Manik Saha in Agartala on Wednesday. The State Minster congratulated him on his recent assumption of office of Chief Minister of Tripura.

Shahriar paid deep tribute to the people of Tripura for opening their home and hearts to the people of Bangladesh during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. They also reminiscence historical linkage between the people of Bangladesh and Tripura.

During the meeting, State Minister Shahriar Alam stated that Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was working to take the India-Bangladesh connectivity to pre-1965 level for shared prosperity of the region.

He requested the Chief Minister to name a road under the name of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and sought support of the Chief Minister for constructing a ‘Shaheed Minar’ in Agartala.

He also invited the Chief Minister to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

Chief Minister Manik Saha requested for expediting implementation of the ongoing connectivity initiatives particularly between Bangladesh and Tripura. He expressed his willingness to visit Bangladesh.

Nahim Razzaq, MP and Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala accompanied the State Minister during the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, the State Minister visited the Tripura State Museum (Ujjayanta Palace) in Agartala. The State Minister left Agartala for Dhaka after meeting the Chief Minister.