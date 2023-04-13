One held with liquor in Sunamganj

Police in a drive arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 12 bottles of foreign liquor from Madhyanagar upazila in Sunamganj district on Wednesday night.

The arrested is Md. Forman Kha, 26, a resident of Karthikpur village in the upazila.

Madhyanagar Police Station officer-in-charge Md Jahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid in Matiar Bon village and arrested the man along with the drugs.

A case was filed with the police station against him under Narcotics Control Act and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.