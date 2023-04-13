Dr Zafrullah’s body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar

The body of Ganashasthya Kendra founder and valiant freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has arrived at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar.

His body arrived at Ganashasthya Kendra by a freezer van at 6:40pm on Thursday (April 13).

Earlier, the fourt namaj-e-janaza (funeral prayer) of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was held at Ganashasthya Nagar Hospital at Dhanmondi in the capital at 4:00pm.

The body of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury will be kept at Ganashasthya Kendra on Friday (April 14, 2023) morning for people of all strata to pay their last respect. After Jumma prayer, his body will be buried adjacent to the Suchana Bhaban of Ganashasthya Kendra following another namaj-e-janaza at PHA Ground, said Ganashasthya Kendra’s CEO Dr Manzur Quadir.

Though the body has arrived at Savar, there are be no programmes on Thursday night.

Zafrullah Chowdhury died at the Ganashasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday at the age of 82.