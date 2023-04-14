AL wants to make Bangladesh a failed state: Fakhrul

Awami League has indulged in corruption, looting and exploitation in the name of development, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

“They’re making common people by saying about development repeatedly. They have indulged in rampant corruption in the name of development. They are destroying the country in the name of development,” he said while speaking at a workers’ rally and iftar mahfil organised by Rangpur and Rajshahi divison units of Jatiyatabadi Swecchasebak Dal at Thakurgaon Public Club ground on Friday afternoon.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman joined the iftar mahfil as the chief guest through a video conference from London.

Referring to the importance of launching a greater anti-government movement in the days ahead, Mirza Fakhrul said the nation’s existence would face an extinction unless the opposition can defeat the dreadful monstrous government through the movement organising themselves.

“Awami League wants to make Bangladesh a failed state making the country a subservient state and exploiting people constantly,” he said. “But, they will not be allowed to do that.”

The BNP Secretary General said their movement began from Bhola which left 17 people dead. “But, we will not take part in any election without the implementation of 10-point demands proposed by our leader Tarique Rahman.”

“BNP’s 10-point demands include resignation of the government and formation of a neutral caretaker government. The power will have to be handed over to the caretaker government and an election commission will have be constituted by the caretaker government,” Fakhrul said.

The workers’ rally was also addressed by Swecchasebak Dal president SM Jilani, general secretary Rajib Ahsan, organising secretary Nazmul Hasan, BNP’s Rangpur Division’s assistant organising secretary Abdul Khaleque, Rural Development Affairs secretary Farhad Hossain Azad, District BNP president Taimur Rahman, general secretary Mirza Faisal Amin and Swecchasebak Dal vice-president Yasin Ali, among others.