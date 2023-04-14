Man hacked dead by nephew in Habiganj

A man was allegedly hacked to death by his nephew at Baniachong upazila in Habiganj district on Friday evening.

The incident took place at Khagaura village under Khagaura union in the upazila at around 7 pm.

The deceased was identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 40, son of Moshahid Miah, a resident of of the village.

According to locals and police, Shahin Miah, the deceased’s nephew, locked into an altercation with his uncle Mosharraf Hossain over soil cutting. At one stage of the altercation Shahin started chopping his uncle with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Family members rushed him to Habiganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Baniachong Police Station officer-in-charge Ajay Chandra Deb said being informed, police went there and recovrered the body.

Later, the body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

Police are trying to arrest the accused and legal steps are under process in this regard, the OC added.