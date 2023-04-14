Foreign Minister at Mangal Shobhajatra in Sylhet

The foreign minister expected harmony and non-communal Bangladesh by attending Mangal Shobhajatra in Sylhet. AK Abdul Momen. He said, the new year will be one of harmony and tolerance. Stop throwing mud and it will be a beautiful country.

Regarding the upcoming elections, the minister said that the government wants a free and fair election. Here the government does not want to happen, here all the political parties and the people also have the responsibility. If everyone is sincere, a beautiful election will be held.

He said that the people of this country are very smart, they never make a mistake in voting.

The New Year celebrations also started in Sylhet at 9:30 am on Friday morning with a colorful Mars procession from the district administration premises under tight security. Various social and cultural organizations, various educational institutions and administration officials of Sylhet participated in it.

Besides, various organizations including Sylhet Agricultural University, Shruti Sylhet, Anandlok, Charan Cultural Center, Pathshala, Shilpakala Academy are celebrating Bengali Animal Festival Pahela Boishakh with various cultural events.