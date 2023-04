Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and valiant freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was laid to eternal rest at Dhaka’s Savar on Friday afternoon.

He was buried beside Suchona Bhaban in Gonoshasthaya Kendra premise at about 3.00pm.

Earlier, his last namaz-e-janaza at the PHA field around 2:30pm.

Zafrullah Chowdhury died at the Ganashasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday at the age of 82.