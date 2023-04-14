Eat fruits for glowing skin

Eating a diet rich in fruits can help promote healthy skin. However, it’s important to also practice good skincare habits like using sunscreen, moisturising regularly, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

Here are six summer fruits that can benefit your skin in various ways:

Watermelon:

Watermelon is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C, which can help protect your skin from sun damage. This fruit is also high in water content, which can help keep your skin hydrated.

Berries:

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help protect your skin from damage and keep it looking young. These juicy berries also help brighten your skin and promote collagen production.

Mangoes

Mangoes are rich in vitamin C, which helps produce collagen, a protein that keeps your skin looking firm and youthful. This sweet fruit is loaded with vitamin A, which is essential for healthy skin. It also contains antioxidants that can help fight free radicals that can damage your skin cells.

Papayas

Papayas are rich in papain, an enzyme that helps exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin looking brighter and more radiant.

Pineapple

Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which can help reduce inflammation and swelling in the skin, making it look smoother and more even.

Kiwi

Kiwi is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help protect your skin from damage and keep it looking healthy.

Source: Hindustan Times