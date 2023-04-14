FIFA bans BFF secretary Shohag for two years

FIFA has banned Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) general secretary and former member of the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber Abu Nayeem Shohag for two years on charges of his involvement in financial irregularities.

The world football governing body stated it on its website on Friday.

“Mr Shohag has been issued with a two-year ban from taking part in all football-related activities and ordered to pay a fine of 10,000 Swiss franc or Tk 12 lakh for having used false and/or falsified documents to justify payments made by the BFF with FIFA funds,” said FIFA on its website.

“In addition to the evidence collected during the investigations conducted by the investigatory chamber in the applicable proceedings, the adjudicatory chamber was comfortably satisfied, after having conducted a hearing and upon careful analysis of the evidence presented before it, that Mr Shohag had breached Articles 13 (General duties), 15 (Duty of loyalty) and 24 (Forgery and falsification) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2020 edition,” it added.

The grounds of the decision have been communicated to Mr Shohag on Friday – the date on which the above mentioned ban comes into force.