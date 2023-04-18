Global Covid-19 cases now close to 686 million

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the world is now approaching 686 million.

According to the latest global data, the total Covid-19 case count amounted to 685,733,272 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,842,937 this morning.

The US has reported 106,475,031 Covid-19 cases so far, while 1,158,255 people have died from the virus in the country — both highest counts globally, UNB reports.

India added 10,093 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 57,542, according to data updated on Sunday by the Union Health Ministry. The death count has increased to 531,114 with 23 deaths.

According to the Indian health ministry data, the Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 44,818,115.

Meanwhile, France and Germany have registered 39,903,419 and 38,385,526 Covid-19 cases so far, occupying the third and fourth positions in the world number-wise, and 166,024 and 172,086 people have died in the European countries, as per Worldometer.

Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh registered eight more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,038,124, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.