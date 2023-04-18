Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight

The holy Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Lailatul Qadr, will be observed across the country tonight (Tuesday).

The night marks the revelation of the first verses of the holy Quran to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Devotees will pass the night offering special prayers, reciting the holy Quran, holding zikr and other religious rituals, seeking blessings of almighty Allah for long life, peace and progress for themselves, their families, relatives, friends as well as the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

They also visit graveyards to seek divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed souls of their near and dear ones.