Starlink launched in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has officially joined the growing network of countries connected by Starlink, the high-speed satellite internet service operated by US-based aerospace company SpaceX.

The launch was formally announced at a press conference held Friday evening at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka, where government officials and senior Starlink representatives gathered to mark the milestone.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, confirmed that Starlink is now fully operational in Bangladesh. He credited the initiative and rollout to the leadership of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, calling it a pivotal step toward strengthening the country’s digital foundation.

“This marks more than just a technological breakthrough,” Taiyeb said. “It is a bold move toward inclusive, nationwide digital access.”

A high-level delegation from Starlink attended the launch, led by Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Business Operations, and Richard Griffiths, Director of International Strategy and Government Relations.

In her address, Dreyer applauded the Government of Bangladesh for acting swiftly and decisively to bring next-generation connectivity to its citizens.

“While many governments hesitate, Bangladesh moved quickly from vision to action,” she said, noting that regulatory clearances were completed by May 2025, and the service was deployed to users soon after.

Dreyer emphasized that the partnership is about more than just internet access. “This is about enabling opportunity—whether it’s online learning, telemedicine, digital commerce, or economic growth. We are proud to be part of that journey,” she said.

She also highlighted the contributions of local partners, including Felicity IDC and Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited, underscoring the importance of collaboration between global innovators and national stakeholders.

Starlink’s commercial launch follows three months of successful trial operations in the country. The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has granted the company a 10-year Satellite Operator Licence and a Radio Communication Operator Licence.

To access Starlink’s services, customers must purchase a setup kit priced at Tk 42,000, which includes a satellite dish, Wi-Fi router, power supply, and essential accessories.

Two subscription plans are currently available— Starlink Residential (Tk 6,000/month for unlimited high-speed internet with speeds up to 300 Mbps) and Starlink Lite (Tk 4,200/month for continuous access at reduced speeds).

The launch positions Bangladesh among the more than 150 countries and territories now served by Starlink, helping bridge the digital divide and improve access in remote and underserved regions.

Dreyer concluded with a hopeful message: “This launch is about unlocking potential. The future we are building will empower every person in Bangladesh with the possibilities that reliable connectivity brings.”