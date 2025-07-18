Salahuddin warns of political misdirection, calls for electoral reform

Senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed has accused unnamed political parties of exploiting ongoing political tensions to push misleading agendas, warning that such actions could derail the democratic process in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a rally in Dhaka’s Mirpur area on Friday, Salahuddin said certain groups with a history of opposing public sentiment and national interests are once again attempting to “fish in troubled waters.”

“These forces once stood against independence and have consistently worked against the will of the people. Now, they are trying to exploit the situation for their own gain,” said Salahuddin, a Standing Committee member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), without naming any specific party.

The rally, organised by BNP’s Dhaka North unit, was held to mark the anniversary of the July mass uprising.

Salahuddin sharply criticised proposals by several political groups advocating for a proportional representation (PR) system in parliamentary elections. He also denounced calls to hold local government elections before the next national polls, calling these moves politically motivated and disruptive.

“Those calling for PR-based elections and prioritising local polls over the national election have hidden motives,” he said.

While he did not explicitly name Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB), Salahuddin referenced the party’s long-standing association with the ruling Awami League, accusing it of now shifting positions to serve its own interests. The IAB’s electoral symbol—a handheld fan—was used as a veiled reference in his remarks.

He also alluded to Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing them of aligning with the IAB and continuing what he described as a legacy of “misleading politics.”

Salahuddin argued that the Bangladeshi electorate is unfamiliar with the mechanics of proportional representation and prefers a system where voters elect a local representative to Parliament.

“People understand a direct vote where one candidate is elected from their own area, becomes an MP, and remains accountable to the community. Under PR, someone could vote in Mirpur and end up with an MP from Sandwip. That’s not a system our people support or even understand,” he said.

Reaffirming the BNP’s position on the current political transition, Salahuddin said the recently restored interim government—following a court verdict—must act only as a neutral caretaker tasked with holding national elections within three months.

“This administration has no mandate to conduct local government elections. Its only duty is to ensure a free, fair, and credible national election,” he said.

According to Salahuddin, calls to hold local elections first are part of a broader attempt to delay parliamentary polls and create confusion among the public.