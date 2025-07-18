Mirza Abbas urges govt to end bias, expedite nat’l polls

BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas has called on the interim government to demonstrate neutrality and promptly arrange national elections, warning that further delays could fuel political unrest and undermine public trust.

Speaking on Thursday at a silent procession commemorating the martyrs of the July-August mass uprising, Abbas accused the interim administration of favoring certain political parties while marginalizing the opposition.

“We urge the interim government to stop this partial behaviour. It is harming the country and creating instability,” said Abbas, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, during brief remarks in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office.

Abbas emphasized that BNP had welcomed the interim government in good faith and was still cooperating. However, he warned that continued inaction on the election front could lead people to question the government’s true intentions.

“If elections are not held soon, people will start to believe that the government is deliberately prolonging the instability to hold on to power,” he said. “We ask for a prompt and fair national election to restore calm and public confidence.”

The procession, organized by BNP’s Dhaka South City unit, was part of a 36-day programme marking the first anniversary of the July uprising.

During his speech, Abbas also addressed recent derogatory comments made by rival political figures, including claims that BNP would be wiped out and recorded in the Guinness Book for extinction. He responded firmly, warning political opponents to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric.

“They want to erase BNP from the political landscape. I say to them: mind your words—for your own good and for the good of the country,” Abbas said. “BNP is not a party of chaos. We are a democratic party, committed to the people and to democratic principles.”

He urged political leaders to avoid provocation, saying reckless statements could trigger public backlash. “You are trying to instigate a conflict, but BNP will not take the bait. We believe in peaceful protest and democratic change,” he added.

Abbas also criticized unnamed political leaders for making boastful remarks after August 5, questioning their motivations and accusing them of spreading falsehoods about the party.

Referring to the recent murder of a scrap trader in Mitford, allegedly linked to Jubo Dal, BNP’s youth wing, Abbas claimed that the tragedy was being politicized to discredit BNP and pave the way for rivals to assume power unchallenged.

“BNP is not desperate for power. We have been on the streets for 17 years, fighting for the people’s voting rights and democracy,” he said. “But now, some are trying to erase BNP from the equation and take power unopposed.”

He issued a stern warning to those seeking to dismantle BNP’s presence. “As long as one BNP leader or activist remains, your dream of eliminating this party will never come true.”

Abbas noted that the party’s members are battle-tested through years of struggle and imprisonment. “We are not afraid. We know how to survive in jail and protest on the streets,” he said.

Paying tribute at the outset of his speech, Abbas honoured the martyrs of the July uprising and accused rival parties of exploiting their memory for political gain instead of upholding their legacy by working for democratic unity and national development.

The procession concluded near Abul Hotel after marching through key intersections including Kakrail, Shantinagar, Mouchak, and Malibagh.