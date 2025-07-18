Bangladesh’s economic outlook, financial challenges discussed at Swiss-hosted meeting

Key representatives from Bangladesh’s business community gathered in Dhaka today for a breakfast meeting hosted by Swiss Ambassador Reto Renggli, where they discussed the country’s macroeconomic outlook, challenges in the financial sector, and emerging investment opportunities.

Among the participants was Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya, chair of the commission behind the recently published White Paper on the State of the Bangladesh Economy. He shared expert insights on prevailing economic trends and policy shifts shaping Bangladesh’s growth trajectory, according to a statement from the Swiss Embassy.

The discussion underscored the importance of maintaining a stable macroeconomic environment and strengthening the financial sector to attract foreign investment and support sustainable and inclusive economic development.

Participants exchanged views on the challenges facing Bangladesh’s financial system, and explored strategies to improve the country’s investment climate. The aim was to boost bilateral trade and investment ties between Switzerland and Bangladesh.

Switzerland, a long-standing development partner of Bangladesh, continues to support programs in skill development, climate resilience, good governance, and private sector engagement — in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).